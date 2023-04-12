Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead ICC T20 batter rankings

He is ahead of Pakistani duo Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam, South Africa's Aiden Markram and Devon Conway of New Zealand

By PTI Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 3:26 PM

He might be going through a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League but Suryakumar Yadav continued to top the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings, released on Wednesday.

Suryakumar is leading the chart with 906 rating points ahead of Pakistan duo of Mohammed Rizwan (811 points) and skipper Babar Azam (755), South Africa's Aiden Markram (748) and Devon Conway of New Zealand (745).

Virat Kohli remained static at the 15th spot.

Suryakumar is not having the best time at the IPL this year, registering scores of 15, 1 and 0 in Mumbai Indians' first three games.

Babar, who moved up to third, will get further opportunity to make gains on Suryakumar when Pakistan commence their five-game T20I series against New Zealand on Saturday.

A host of New Zealand and Sri Lanka stars who did feature in the recently-completed T20I series were rewarded for their performances, with young spinner Maheesh Theekshana the biggest eye-catcher as the 22-year-old rose to a career-high rating and equal fifth-place on the rankings for bowlers.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is leading the T20 bowlers chart ahead of compatriot Fazalhaq Farooqi, Australian Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka.

No Indian features in top 10 bowlers list.

There was also some movement in the Test rankings following Bangladesh's victory over Ireland in Mirpur. The experienced right-handed batter Mushfiqur Rahim moved up five places to 17th on the Test batters' chart after scores of 126 and 51 not out, while the spin duo of Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan were rewarded in the list for bowlers.

Taijul collected a valuable five-wicket haul during the first innings and moved up three places to 20th as a result, while the Bangladesh skipper Shakib improved two spots to equal 26th following his figures of 2/26 in the second innings.

