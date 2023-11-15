Sunil Gavaskar column: The key battle could well be in the middle overs today

The opening batter has emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings
There is no doubt that the four best sides are in the semifinals. If one has a look at the points, then one will see that there is a fair distance between the top four and the rest.
In fact, by the penultimate day of the group stage, the semifinalists were decided, which is an indication that they were way above the rest.
In 2019, India played New Zealand over two days in England but in conditions that were like back home for the Kiwis.
Rohit Sharma at the opening position and Virat Kohli at one drop had batted splendidly through that event, which meant that the number four batter and there were a few tried by then, had only to go and swing his bat.
In the semifinals with the ball swinging and seaming like crazy, the Kiwi bowlers scythed through the openers and also got Kohli cheaply, leaving the number four batter to try and hold the fort and score as well.
With little experience in doing so, it was a disaster waiting to happen and that's exactly what transpired.
This time around India’s number four batter Shreyas Iyer is in tremendous form and in Indian conditions the Kiwi bowlers may not pose the same threat as they did in England.
The Wankhede Stadium pitch does help the ball to go through a lot quicker in the evening so it would be interesting to see what the captains decide after winning the toss.
In a knockout game scoreboard pressure can be telling, so with both teams having tremendous fast bowlers it won't be a surprise to see teams opting to bat first.
For the Kiwis, the form of Devon Conway is a bit of a worry though it’s balanced out nicely by the touch and power shown by Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell.
The key battle could well be in the middle overs with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner bowling with great guile and loop and for India, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja combining brilliantly to not only choke the runs but also take wickets.
India have played superbly all round to win all the group matches but they know that the Kiwis are ready for battle too. (Professional Management Group)
The opening batter has emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings
Rohit Sharma’s squad will be wary of New Zealand, a team which has hurt them the most in ICC tournaments, and are unlikely to drop their guard
American Andy Ogletree wins International Series Asian Tour Order of Merit for his LIV Golf Tour Ticket for 2024
Sri Lanka played in fits and starts t while Bangladesh could not shrug off the mediocrity in which they were mired
Salloum and Conneely win invitational nine-hole tournament to mark the inauguration of the floodlights at the venue
Pavon’s third round effort moved him to 13 under and into pole position for his maiden DP World Tour win
The defending champions title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches
India are seeking a ninth straight victory at the tournament to maintain their 100 percent record