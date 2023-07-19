Saud Shakeel: Meet the Karachi boy who has earned Bradman comparison

Shakeel's batting average has soared to a stunning 98.5 — the highest for anyone to bat more than 10 times in Test cricket after Don Bradman

Saud Shakeel celebrates his double century against Sri Lanka. — Twitter

By Team KT Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 12:01 AM

He’s never played an official T20 match and has only scored 67 runs in five ODI appearances.

But it appears that 27-year-old Saud Shakeel is a master of Test cricket.

Making only his sixth Test appearance, just seven months after his debut, the Pakistani batsman claimed a piece of history as the first cricketer from his country to score a double-hundred in a five-day game in Sri Lanka.

Even the legendary Younis Khan was impressed with Shakeel's brilliance.

"Thoroughly enjoyed Saud Shakil’s innings, who batted superbly under pressure from sweeping well to utilising the tail. Great future ahead," Younis wrote on social media.

More importantly Karachi-born Shakeel announced his arrival on the big stage during a crucial time in the match.

After dismissing the hosts for 312 runs, Pakistan were at one point reeling at 73 for four, with inspirational skipper Babar Azam out for just 13 runs.

It looked the perfect stage for Shakeel who appears to thrive in adversity. Dropping anchor he made Sri Lanka pay as he stuck 208 runs to haul his side to safety and a total of 461.

After Pakistan's first innings in Galle, Shakeel's Test batting average has soared to a stunning 98.5 — the highest for anyone to bat more than 10 times in Tests after Sir Don Bradman.

Back in his native Pakistan Shakeel plays for Sindh where he has amassed close to 5,000 runs in 62 matches and hit 16 centuries.

