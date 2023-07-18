India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is bowling at full throttle again

The pacer's recovery is a big boost for the Indian team ahead of this year's World Cup

Amid speculations over his fitness and participation in this year's ICC World Cup, India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has increased the frequency of his bowling in the nets.

The ace pacer shared a video on social media where he is seen bowling in the nets.

The pacer’s recovery indicates that he may be fit before the next Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 due to the injury and missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

He also missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, a tournament in which he represents Mumbai Indians.

In April, Bumrah underwent surgery on his lower back in New Zealand.

While fans wait to see Bumrah back on the field with his unique bowling action, he has been unable to join the team due to a recurring injury.

He has attempted to make a comeback more than once since suffering a back injury in August last year.

Initially, the injury did not seem serious as he was named in India's T20 World Cup squad in September and even played the last two T20Is against Australia on September 23 and September 25 last year.

Three days later, Bumrah did not play the first T20I against South Africa and it was learnt that he was taken for scans, which revealed a stress-related injury in his back.

He was rushed to NCA and the scans confirmed that the injury was serious. It ruled him out of the T20 World Cup, in which India achieved a semifinal finish.

Bumrah resumed his rehab in November and started to bowl in December. His progress seemed to be positive as he was added to the white-ball series played in January against Sri Lanka more than a week after the original squad was picked up.

Bumrah performed the match simulation exercises in the NCA, but discomfort resurfaced while taking up higher workloads during fitness drills in January. Scans revealed the development of a fresh niggle, which ruled him out of the Sri Lanka series and Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

