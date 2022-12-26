Sam Curran breaks all-time IPL auction record: Top 5 most expensive players ever sold

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 1:03 PM

As another riveting season of the Indian Premier League is set to roll in next March, cricket fans are awaiting yet another exciting series of matches.

Players have already been auctioned for the upcoming season and the 10 teams have also been created.

After the auction of Sam Curran broke all records this year, here is a list of the most expensive players ever sold in the history of the IPL:

1. Sam Curran – Rs185 million

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player bought by the money-spinning Indian Premier League on Friday when Punjab Kings paid Rs185 million ($2.23 million) to bring him back to his debut team.

The left-arm quick and attacking middle-order batsman was among a selection of the world's top cricketers going under the hammer in this auction.

"Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it," Curran wrote on Twitter.

2. Cameron Green – Rs175 million

In this year's record-breaking auction, Cameron Green was signed by Mumbai Indians for a mammoth Rs175 million.

With a strike rate of 173.75, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals also tried to make a claim but the the 23-year-old was taken by the five-time winning team.

3. Ben Stokes – Rs162.5 million

The upcoming season is going to see another one of the world's most expensive players in the IPL.

Tying the record with Chris Morris, Stokes played a major role in England's T20 win this year, making him one of the most coveted players this year, bringing Chennai Super Kings to sign him.

3. Chris Morris – Rs162.5 million

Earlier in 2021, Chris Morris became the most expensive IPL player when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs162.5 million.

Starting with a base price of Rs7.5 million, the South African all-rounder saw a fierce bidding round with teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings attempting to make him a part of their team.

4. Nicholas Pooran – Rs160 million

Signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs160 million in the upcoming season, Pooran has broken another record by becoming the most expensive wicketkeeper in the League's history.

The West Indies player averages 26.06 with a strike rate of 151.24 in the IPL, till date.

5. Yuvraj Singh – Rs160 million

Known for his historic six sixes, this left-hander was taken in by Delhi Capitals (then, Delhi Daredevils) for a sum of Rs160 million in 2015.

However, the seasoned cricketer could not reach expectations scoring runs at an average of 19.07 with a strike rate of 118.09.

