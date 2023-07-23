Pakistan's win against India reflects the depth of talent in the country, says PCB chief

Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs in the ACC Men's Emerging Cup final

Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, congratulated the Pakistan A team after they produced a superlative display to outclass India A and win the ACC Men's Emerging Cup final by 128 runs in Colombo on Sunday.

Put into bat, Pakistan A posted a massive 352 for eight in 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant hundred from number four Tayyab Tahir who made 108 off 71 balls (12 fours, 4 sixes).

Earlier, Pakistan A were given a fantastic start by Sahibzada Farhan (65 off 62 balls) and Saim Ayub (59 off 51 balls) as the two openers shared a 121-run partnership for the first wicket in just 17.2 overs.

For India Riyan Parag (2/24) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/48) took two wickets each.

In reply, India A were bowled out for just 224 in 40 overs as opener Abhishek Sharma's 51-ball 61 went in vain.

None of India A middle-order batsmen could make an impact against the disciplined bowling attack of Pakistan A.

Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets for the winners while Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Wasim took two wickets each.

“This victory is a testament to the immense talent and dedication of our young cricketers. Pakistan Shaheens have once again demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level, and I am incredibly proud of their achievements," Ashraf said.

"They have shown great character and determination, and this triumph is well-deserved under the leadership of Mohammad Haris.

“I also want to acknowledge the instrumental role played by the team management in nurturing and guiding these players, enabling them to showcase their true potential on the international stage.

"Their efforts have undoubtedly contributed significantly to the team's success in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

“The ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup has been an essential platform for identifying and nurturing emerging cricketing talent from across the continent. Shaheens’ success in this prestigious tournament not only highlights the nation's cricketing prowess but also reflects the depth of talent in the country's cricketing landscape."

