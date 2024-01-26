Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik's BPL contract terminated over match-fixing suspicion

‘We remain committed to supporting golf in this region,’ says Group CEO Sangal
It was set to be new beginnings for Shoaib Malik after the former Pakistan captain got married for a third time last week. And while he may be enjoying marital bliss after his wedding to actress Sana Javed, things are not as rosy for the 41-year-old on the cricket field, if reports are to be believed.
Malik's contract with Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League has been terminated over match-fixing allegations, media reports said.
Malik, who became the first Asian player to reach 13,000 T20 runs earlier in the competition, bowled three consecutive no-balls, which raised the suspicion of possible match-fixing.
Malik, who was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, left midway through the tournament, reports said.
