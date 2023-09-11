Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi to get married for the second time after Asia Cup

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi married Ansha Afridi on February 3 of this year. Now, if reports are to be believed, the couple is set to marry for the second time after the conclusion of the ongoing Asia Cup. Ansha is the daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.
Their February wedding was conducted according to Afridi tribal customs. Not many people were aware of the wedding, and it was confirmed in July by both Shaheen and Shahid when they shared photos on social media.
In contrast to their previous wedding, this time, it appears that the couple is eager to share this joyous occasion with their loved ones and have chosen to renew their vows in a lavish ceremony later this month.
As per reports, the second marriage will take place on September 19 in Karachi, and the walima reception will be held on September 21 in Islamabad.
After the wedding the Pakistani paceman will be flying to India to take part in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The tournament starts on October 5 with the first match between New Zealand and England. Pakistan play their first match vs Netherlands on October 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
ALSO READ:
All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023
The club's two leading suitors are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Daszzling opener’s 120-run partnership with Kavisha Kumari Egodage sets up an easy 57-run win over Hong Kong