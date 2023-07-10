Pakistan: Shahid Afridi's daughter gets married; cricketer shares heartwarming post

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 11:42 AM

Shahid Afridi, a legendary cricketer hailing from Pakistan, has announced the wedding of his daughter on Instagram.

In an emotional post, he congratulated her, saying that he would never leave her side.

He began the sentimental post with 'meri pyari beti' (my dear daughter). Sharing several pictures of the both of them from her big day, he said, "it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms - and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side".

The heartwarming note added, "Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first."

"May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen."

The carousel featured some beautiful shots of the father and daughter. Afridi's daughter was seen wearing a stunning red outfit. Draping a red veil along with heavy jewellery, she looked gorgeous in her wedding attire.

