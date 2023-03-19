New Zealand on the brink of series sweep after enforcing follow on

The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
New Zealand moved to the brink of a 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka on day three of the second Test on Sunday by dismissing the tourists for 164 and reducing them to 113 for two, still 303 runs in arrears, after enforcing the follow on.
After Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls posted double centuries as the hosts made 580-4 declared on day two, it was the turn of New Zealand's bowlers to take centre stage at Wellington's Basin Reserve.
Spinner Michael Bracewell and seamer Matt Henry took three wickets apiece as the Sri Lankans were dismissed in their first innings before the tea break.
Despite a battling 89 from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka lost six wickets with the addition of only 55 runs after lunch.
With the threat of rain hanging over the fifth day of the match, Blacks Caps skipper Tim Southee wasted no time in sending Karunaratne and his opening partner Oshada Fernando straight back in to face the home attack again.
Fernando faced 36 balls before departing for five to give paceman Doug Bracewell, cousin of Michael, another wicket on his return to Test cricket after a gap of nearly seven years.
Karunaratne played another captain's innings, however, recording a fourth half century in his last five innings and putting together a second-wicket partnership of 71 with Kusal Mendis.
His New Zealand counterpart Southee separated them when Karunaratne, on 51, pulled a shot to deep midwicket where Devon Conway took a fine catch into the sun.
Angelo Mathews came out to join Mendis and the pair survived until stumps. Mendis will resume on Monday on 50 not out, while Mathews was unbeaten on one.
In one positive historical note for Sri Lanka, Mendis and Mathews both scored centuries as they batted together for two rain-disrupted days to save a draw the last time the two teams played a Test in Wellington five years ago.
Michael Bracewell said New Zealand, who beat England last month after following on at Basin Reserve, would not be getting ahead of themselves.
"We've got a big job, the two guys at the crease at the moment are obviously very experienced and have scored a lot of Test runs," he told reporters.
"You have that goal in the end, but really trying to concentrate on what you're doing in the moment."
ALSO READ:
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs
Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26
The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy the Premier League club
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Australia regained the Ashes in England in 2019 under Paine's leadership, in what was otherwise a turbulent period for the Test side
The 54-year-old had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 Test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s