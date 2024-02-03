Virat Kohli (left) and Anushka Sharma. Photo: File

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 6:12 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 PM

Former South African captain AB de Villiers revealed on Saturday that star Indian batsman Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.

In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, a fan asked de Villiers if he had spoken to Kohli and if he was fine and will he back for the next three Tests against England?

"I did text him and I did hear from him. I cannot give you too much information. All I know is he's fine. He's spending a bit of time with his family. That's the reason for missing the first few Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back," replied de Villiers.

He then went on reveal the content of the text messages he exchanged with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate. It is then that de Villiers confirmed that Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their second baby.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Let me just see what he said. So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you doing?'. He said 'Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well.'

AB de Villiers. Photo: File

"Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's purpose is family. And you cannot judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," he added.

Watch the video below:

Kohli and Anushka, who tied the knot in 2017, had their first child Vamika in 2021. She just turned three on January 11.

Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests of the five-match series against England due to personal reasons.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had urged fans and the media not to speculate the reasons for Kohli's decision.

ALSO READ: