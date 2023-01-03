Jasprit Bumrah back in India team for Sri Lanka ODI series

Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a back injury

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is back in the team for the Sri Lanka series. The Indian selectors have included the pacer for the three-match home ODI series which will start on January 10 in Guwahati, Assam.

Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

