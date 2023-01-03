Cricket Australia seals billion dollar broadcast rights deal

Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide
Cricket Australia sealed a record Aus$1.5 billion (US$1.02 billion) extension of its domestic TV rights deal on Tuesday, calling it an important commercial outcome for the sport.
Under the agreement, its current partnership with the pay-tv Foxtel Group and free-to-air Seven West Media will continue for a further seven years.
It gives the media groups rights to broadcast home Tests, one-day and Twenty20 internationals, and the domestic Big Bash League, which will be reduced from its current schedule of 61 matches to 43.
The new deal starts in mid-2024 when the current six-year agreement runs out, and represents a Aus$19 million per year increase which Cricket Australia said would drive investments at all levels of the game.
"We are delighted to be continuing our broadcast partnership with the Foxtel Group and Seven under an improved deal," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.
"This is an important commercial outcome for all of Australian cricket and one that will ensure we can continue to deliver important community programmes, support volunteers and increase participation to keep cricket strong."
ALSO READ:
Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide
Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first
It’s been been a month since the world stopped turning on its axis, moving instead to the flight of the Al Rihla ball and Doha became the centre of the universe, and getting back to ‘normal' is going to be one big ask for many of us
World No.1 Iga Swiatek maintains unbeaten run as Felix Auger-Aliassime seals the win over the Hawks
The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams
The prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26
The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
The last encounter between the Premier League rivals in October led to several unsavoury incidents on and off the field