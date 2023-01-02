Hardik Pandya eyes World Cup glory

Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first
There couldn’t be any bigger “New Year Resolution” than winning a world championship for India’s new T20 captain Hardik Pandya, who would ideally like his team to never deviate from template of fearless cricket.
Hardik, who is expected to be a long-term T20 captain going into 2024 T20 World Cup, feels that one thing that went haywire during the last edition in Australia was a divergent safety-first philosophy during the tournament after an all-out attack prior to it.
“The biggest is to win the World Cup. I don’t think any bigger resolution can be there. Really want to win the World Cup, which we will try to do everything possible in our capacity… to go out there and give everything. I think things are looking bright and let’s hope it is,” the new skipper said.
Hardik will lead a new-look India in a three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka which will start in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The all-rounder didn’t shy away from admitting that tinkering of approach during T20 World Cup did affect the team.
While no names were taken but opener KL Rahul’s defensive approach in big games (save Bangladesh and Zimbabwe) did cost the team dearly.
“Before the World Cup, I don’t think we did anything wrong. Our template, our approach, our everything was the same. Just that in the World Cup, things did not go the way we wanted and I think our approach was not exactly what it was before the World Cup,” Hardik said.
His advice to the team is simple — go and out express yourself.
“What we have noticed and what we have told the boys is that just go out there and express yourself, which they will do and it’s up to us how we back them. We have said it we will back you to the core. All the players have that support from my side that I will back them to the core. I have to make them believe that,” the all-rounder said.
The new skipper knows that T20Is aren’t priority in ODI World Cup year and they only have six shortest format games (three vs New Zealand after this series) before IPL but going forward, youngsters will get enough chances to feel secured.
“We are looking to play in a certain way which we will. Before the IPL, only six games are there. So we don’t have much time to do a lot of things. But, going forward, we will keep creating new plans and see which plans are sticking and which are working for us. And, going forward, make sure that everyone gets ample opportunities,” Hardik said.
A serious prospect like Umran Malik would certainly get his share of chances.
“Obviously, he (Umran) has pace. Everyone knows how much of an exciting prospect he is. We will give him enough opportunities, give him enough backing and support from our side so that he can flourish,” he said.
Today's match
First T20I
India vs Sri Lanka
Mumbai
5:30 pm UAE Time
India (probable): 1 Ishan Kishan, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Sanju Samson (wk), 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dilshan Madushanka, 11 Lahiru Kumara
