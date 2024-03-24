UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

IPL 2024: KKR's Harshit Rana fined 60 per cent of match fee for breaching Code of Conduct

The pacer picked up three wickets in his four-over spell and conceded 33 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Harshit Rana (centre). Photo: AP
Harshit Rana (centre). Photo: AP

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 2:13 PM

Last updated: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 2:14 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana was on Sunday fined 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Eden Gardens.

"Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23," IPL said in a statement.

The statement added that the 22-year-old has committed "two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

Rana picked up three wickets in his four-over spell and conceded 33 runs. The KKR bowler displayed a stunning performance in the final over of the second innings and helped the Kolkata-based franchise clinch a win.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports