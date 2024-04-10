IPL 2024: Happy tears of my parents made my day, says Reddy

Nitish Reddy with his parents. — X

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 9:23 PM

Following his side's victory over Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Reddy posted a heartwarming picture with his parents, thanking them for their sacrifices in life.

Reddy secured the 'Player of the Match' award as he helped SRH secure a win over PBKS by two runs after overcoming a late onslaught by Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma.

"I am really very happy that I made my father proud. He fought against all odds to make me what I am today, he sacrificed his life for me. Those happy tears from my parents after last game made my day more special," said the Instagram post from Reddy.

Reddy played a knock of 64 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes, guiding SRH out of trouble to lift them up to 182/9 in 20 overs. Later during the run-chase by PBKS, he got the wicket of hard-hitting Jitesh Sharma and ended with figures of 1/33 in three overs.

In his first IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Reddy had hit the match-winning six to hand the five-time champions a rare home defeat. He ended with a score of 14 not out.

The 20-year-old was bought by SRH last year for INR two million, but played just two matches in which he did not get to bat and could not pick up a wicket either.

Reddy plays for Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket. He has played all formats of cricket for AP. In nine T20s, he has scored 170 runs in six innings at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 120.56, with one fifty.

In 22 List-A matches, he has made 403 runs in 15 innings at an average of 36.63, with four fifties and best score of 60 not out. He has also taken 14 wickets.

In 17 first class matches, Reddy has made 566 runs in 28 innings at an average of 20.96, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 159. He has also taken 52 wickets.

