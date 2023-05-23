IPL 2023: We fell short of the goal, Virat Kohli's heartfelt message to RCB fans

Everton's battle to avoid the drop into the Championship with dramatic Yerry Mina equaliser deep into stoppage time at Wolves
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message after Gujarat Titans six-wicket victory knocked the team out of the Indian Premier League playoffs race on Sunday.
RCB had its moments in the IPL with notable victories against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.
However, it fell short in the end as it failed to clinch victory in the do-or-die match against Gujarat.
Kohli, who played an unbeaten knock of 101 which was later on overshadowed by Shubman Gill's century, thanked supporters for their support after falling short at the end of the season.
"A season which had its moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way," Kohli wrote in his tweet.
His partnership with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was one of the highlights of the entire season.
The pair became the joint-highest partnership run scorers in a single season of the IPL.
Du Plessis and Kohli reached this milestone during the match against Gujarat on Sunday.
Kohli scored 639 runs this season at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139 with two centuries and six fifties.
The former Indian captain had previously scored more than 600 runs on two occasions, in 2013 (634 runs in 16 matches with six fifties) and in 2016 (973 runs in 16 matches with four centuries and seven fifties).
