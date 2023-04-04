IPL 2023: Virat Kohli is the biggest superstar of this league, says Irfan Pathan

South African legend Jacques Kallis says Kohli's form will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's title hopes this season

Virat Kohli arrived at his adopted second home, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, after 1427 days in IPL.

The talismanic India cricketer didn't disappoint the passionate Royal Challengers Bangalore fans who turned up in large numbers to watch their team in action against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Kohli's masterful knock along with captain Faf du Plessis' brilliant half-century and their third century stand in IPL set the platform for Royal Challengers Bangalore's emphatic eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised King Kohli for his superb knock against a high-quality Mumbai Indians bowling line-up.

"Virat Kohli is the biggest superstar of the IPL. He's shining brightly like a full moon and Indian fans can't be happier," Pathan told Star Sports.

"He's started this season on a positive note. Runs were not coming from his bat last year, he was getting out in the most unlucky of fashions, but he did not stop. The fans kept faith in him and he's paying back. There can be no bigger news than Virat Kohli's return to form for RCB."

The match-up between Kohli and Jofra Archer was one of the talking points ahead of the game.

The Indian batting superstar ended up victorious in round one by not getting dismissed to the speed merchant from England.

"Virat once again showed why he is a great player. He sets milestones just like Sachin Tendulkar used to do. Virat's victory in the battle against Jofra Archer is the victory of Indian cricket," Pathan said.

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif lauded Kohli and his quick running between the wickets with skipper Du Plessis.

"Virat's running between the wickets is a lesson for new players. When a 34-year-old player runs like this between the wickets, it proves how hard he works on his fitness," Kaif said.

Meanwhile, South African legend Jacques Kallis also praised Kohli for his aggressive batting in the opening game against Archer.

"Virat Kohli brings a lot of positive energy into the team. He feeds off the energy of the spectators. His consistency with the bat at the top will help RCB go a long way in this competition. And the way he stamped his authority over Jofra Archer was incredible," Kallis said.

