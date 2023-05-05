IPL 2023: Titans fires warning shots at rivals with big win over Royals

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan (left) celebrates with Hardik Pandya after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin. — AFP

Gujarat Titans made light work of a 119-run target set by Rajasthan Royals as the defending champion romped home with a commanding nine-wicket win in a one-sided Indian Premier League match in Jaipur on Friday.

After bundling Rajasthan Royals out for a mere 118 in 17.5 overs, a 71-run resolute opening stand between Shubman Gill (36) and Wriddhiman Saha (41 not out off 34 balls) set the platform for the huge victory, which was also accomplished with captain Hardik Pandya's brisk 15-ball 39 not out.

Gujarat Titans finished at 119 for one in 13.5 overs, winning with 37 balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans thus also got back to winning ways against last year's finalist Rajasthan Royals, handing them their fourth defeat in an overall five meetings, while consolidating its position at the top of the points table.

The Pandya-led side took their tally to 14 points in 10 matches with seven wins and only three losses, while Sanju Samson's Royals remained fourth with five wins and as many loses in 10 games.

Both Saha and Gill got off the blocks quickly against RR pacer Trent Boult, hitting the left-armer for a couple of fours each inside the powerplay, at the end of which GT were 49 for no loss.

Yuzvendra Chahal got Gill stumped for a 35-ball 36 (4x4s) in the 10th over but the breakthrough had no impact on the Gujarat Titans' juggernaut.

Earlier in the first half, Rajasthan Royals surrendered against the Gujarat Titans' duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad to be bundled out for a poor total, as the two Afghan spinners shared five wickets.

Rajasthan Royals' decision to bat after winning the toss backfired as its batting crumbled against Rashid, who returned 4-0-14-3 to spark a collapse, and Noor, who registered 3-0-25-2.

Rajasthan looked in control until the fifth over of the innings at 47 for one, but the home side collapsed without any resistance to lose nine wickets for a mere 71 runs and was bowled out in 17.5 overs, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Brief scores

Gujarat Titans beats Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

Gujarat Titans 119/1 in 13.5 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 41 not out, Hardik Pandya 39 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/22)

Rajasthan Royals 118 all out in 17.5 overs (Sanju Samson 30, Rashid Khan 3/14, Noor Ahmad 2/25).

