IPL 2023: Chennai moves a step closer to playoffs with big win over Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings' Devon Conway plays a shot during the match against Mumbai Indians. — AFP

By PTI Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 6:39 PM

Chennai Super Kings cruised to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League game in Chennai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians managed a below-par 139 for 8 after being put into bat.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (0) failed to score for the second game in a row, and Nehal Wadhera's 64 off 51 balls was the only saving grace, while Suryakumar Yadav's 26 off 22 balls was the second-best score.

In reply, Devon Conway top-scored with 44 and Ruturaj Gaikwad made 30 as Chennai reached home in 17.4 overs to earn its sixth win from 11 matches.

With 13 points, Dhoni's team has now moved a step closer to the playoffs. Only Gujarat Titans is ahead of Chennai in the standings with 14 points.

Brief scores

Chennai beats Mumbai by six wickets.

MI 137/8 (Nehal Wadhera 64, Suryakumar Yadav 26, Matheesha Pathirana 3/15)

CSK 140/4 in 17.4 overs (Devon Conway 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Piyush Chawla 2/25).

