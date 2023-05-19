IPL 2023: Chennai, Lucknow eyeing playoff berths

Chennai will be wary of Delhi which beat Punjab in its previous game, but Lucknow has the edge over Kolkata

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during a practice session. — PTI

By PTI Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 4:25 PM

A determined Chennai Super Kings unit would not mind being masters of its own fate in its bid to steamroll the already ousted Delhi Capitals, who is looking to end a forgettable IPL campaign on a high in a final league game in New Delhi on Saturday.

At the moment, CSK is on second on the points table with 15 points from 13 games. But a loss against DC along with a string of unfavourable results could see the four-time champion miss out on the last leg of IPL action.

A win would, however, confirm a playoff spot, but whether they finish in second place or third would depend on the Lucknow Super Giants' result against Kolkata Knight Riders later in the day.

CSK have a better net run rate of +0.381 than LSG's +0.304, who is also on 15 points.

The slow nature of Feroz Shah Kotla track will suit CSK's game-plan and MS Dhoni, in all likelihood playing his last competitive game in the National Capital, would like to make full use of the conditions against an out-of-sorts team.

Batting has been CSK's strong suit. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane have provided solid starts, but CSK needs the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali to complement Shivam Dube better in the middle overs.

Dhoni has managed some cameos in the fag end of the innings and the skipper is expected to continue doing so despite calls of him coming up the order.

On the bowling front, Tushar Deshpande has been expensive, but he gets breakthroughs while young pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been doing a good job.

The spin trio of Jadeja, Moeen and Maheesh Theekshana have also been effective in stemming the flow of runs.

But standing in CSK's way is an unpredictable Delhi side.

After a miserable first half, where it lost five games on the trot, the Capitals did manage to pick up some momentum, winning five out of its next eight games but it came too late in the competition.

It is out of the reckoning, but heads into the contest on the back of its first 200 plus scores and a morale boosting 15-run win over Punjab Kings, all but ending its chances of qualification.

Come Saturday, David Warner and Co. would like to play the proverbial party-poopers once again by ending its IPL season with a win at home.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants, set to be clad in local giants Mohun Bagan's iconic green and maroon jersey, would find itself at home as it looks to seal a playoff berth knocking out a hapless Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

With heavy mid-table traffic, there is a possibility of four teams being locked on 14 points with the one with a superior net run-rate making the playoffs.

Hanging by the thread, KKR with 12 points would not only need to win by a big margin, but it has to rely on Gujarat Titans (vs Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians) to win their respective matches.

LSG, however, do not have to fret so much about the mathematical scenarios as a win would be enough to seal its back-to-back playoff berth.

ALSO READ: