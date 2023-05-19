Indian journalist hits back at Gautam Gambhir with snide tweet after Virat Kohli's IPL century

The news anchor took to Twitter to say, 'Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy'

After Virat Kohli's iconic IPL century, cricket aficionados took to Twitter to hail the former Indian captain after his comeback.

One among those fans, was an Indian journalist and TV anchor, Rajat Sharma.

The anchor took to Twitter to say, "Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy."

The tweet was a jibe at Gautam Gambhir after he lashed out at Sharma two weeks ago with respect to a spat that happened on field.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir engaged in an altercation after an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in which the latter emerged victorious.

At the conclusion of the match, LSG opener Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started saying something when Gambhir came and took the West Indian away.

Moments after this incident, cameras picked up Gautam Gambhir speaking animatedly with Virat Kohli. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

After the match ended, Gambhir and Virat shook hands and things looked fine then.

Rajat, in his news programme on India TV, claimed Gambhir had an inflated ego after being elected a Member of Parliament on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. He also said that Virat, whom he called an "aggressive, no-nonsense player" was someone who could "give it back" to Gambhir. The journalist claimed further that Gambhir's actions were against sportsmanship, did not behove his status as an MP and were damaging to the gentleman's game.

Gambhir, in response, sent out a tweet referencing Rajat Sharma's popular show 'Aap ki Adaalat'. "A man who ran away from the job of running Delhi Cricket, citing pressure seems over-eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! Yahi kalyug hai jahaan bhagode apni adaalat chalaate hain (It is, perhaps, a testament to the times we are living in that a truant is running his own court)," Gambhir tweeted.

Rajat had resigned as DDCA president in November 2019. He was appointed to the post in July 2018.

