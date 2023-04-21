IPL 2023: Ahmedabad to host final again

Chelsea is left with nothing but pride to play for in the final weeks of a disastrous campaign
Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for a second year running while Chennai will stage two playoff matches, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.
The top four teams advance to the playoffs which will be held from May 23. The final is on May 28.
"Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May," BCCI said in a statement.
"The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on 26th and 28th May respectively."
Ahmedabad, which is the home ground of the Gujarat Titans and has a capacity of 132,000, hosted the final last season.
The franchise capped a fairytale debut campaign by defeating inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in front of around 100,000 fans.
