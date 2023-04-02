IPL 2023: Aggressive approach helped us, says LSG captain KL Rahul

Kyle Mayers (73 off 38 balls) with the bat and Mark Wood (5/14) with the ball helped LSG outclass DC

Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw. — PTI

By ANI Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 2:57 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 2:59 PM

Lucknow Super Giants began the season with a dominant display against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in its 50-run victory at Ekana Sports City in the Indian Premier League.

In the doubleheader one thing was common between both winners (Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants), their aggressiveness was a factor that Kolkata and Delhi failed to match on the pitch.

It was evident in every department, Kyle Mayers (73 off 38 balls) with the bat, and Mark Wood (5/14) with the ball allowed LSG to outclass DC.

"We took an aggressive approach against the spinners and put them under pressure. I thought they started well, but we came back well," Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said after the match.

"It was Wood's day today, it's a dream for a fast bowler and a team. He made it count. Overall, the bowling group did well and put pressure on the batters. We are not going to make too much of it, we'll take confidence from it. It's T20 cricket, you need to turn up every day and be ready for the fight. We don't want to think too much about this win."

Even though LSG lost KL Rahul quite early, Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (36 off 21 balls) and Ayush Badoni (18 off 7 balls) ensured Lucknow posted a big total of 193 for six in 20 overs.

The Capitals, in reply, could only make 143 for six despite skipper David Warner's fighting half-century (56 off 48 balls).

"It was a great start. We'll take confidence from this win. Toss is not in our hands, with the new rules you get to play with the team you want. Gives great depth in bowling and batting. I thought we were 30 runs above par," Rahul said.

ALSO READ: