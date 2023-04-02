Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL 2023

Williamson suffered an injury during the team's first match against Chennai

Kane Williamson is helped by teammates after he was injured during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. — AFP

By ANI Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 2:27 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 2:29 PM

Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League after suffering a knee injury in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans gave an update on Williamson's injury in a tweet which said, "We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.

"We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return."

Williamson made an attempt to stop the ball from going over the boundary for a six. He landed awkwardly on the ground and it was clear that he had ended up hurting himself while making that effort.

He was forced off the field and Sai Sudarshan came in as the impact player. Gujarat Titans went on to defeat Chennai Super Kings and secure a victory in its IPL opener by five wickets.

