India's Suryakumar Yadav to vie for ICC award with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan habe been nominated for the Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022 award by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.
The two players from the sub-continent will vie for the ward with Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza.
Suryakumar had a sensational 2022 in the shortest format of the game, becoming just the second batter to score more than 1000 runs in a year in the format. He ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 187.43.
His tally of 68 sixes in the calendar year in T20Is is the highest anyone has recorded in the format in a year by a fair distance. Yadav's incredible consistency in the format is reflected in his average which stood in the mid-40s. With two hundreds and nine half-centuries in the year, Yadav was the standout men's T20I batter.
In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, Yadav recorded three fifties in six innings, averaging nearly 60 in the tournament while going at a strike rate of 189.68.
Meanwhile, Rizwan amassed 996 runs in the year, continuing on from his record-breaking year in T20Is in 2021. Only Suryakumar made more runs in the year in men's T20Is.
The wicketkeeper-batter hit 10 half-centuries in the year in T20Is and finished with 175 runs in the T20 World Cup, the joint-most by a Pakistan batter.
Averaging 45.27 in T20Is in 2022, Rizwan enhanced his reputation as a high-quality anchor at the top of Pakistan's batting line-up.
