Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya arrives in Ahmedabad for IPL 2023

Indian Premier League defending champions Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya has arrived in Gujarat's camp ahead of their IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans shared a video on their Twitter handle announcing the arrival of their skipper.
Pandya was the anchor of the Gujarat Titans team in their first successful campaign.
Gujarat won the IPL 2022 in their first go. Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs with the bat and three-wicket haul with the ball that powered debutants to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi stadium. Hardik's team ended a dream campaign in its maiden season by lifting the trophy.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings seamer Mukesh Choudhary is a doubtful starter for the IPL as he is currently healing from a back injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
The confirmation whether the left-armer will miss some part of the tournament has not come yet. The 26-year-old had joined the CSK preparatory camp earlier this month in Chennai before he headed to NCA. The time frame for his return from injury is not clear yet.
