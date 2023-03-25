Shipley destroys Sri Lanka in first one-day match

Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
Henry Shipley claimed a career-best 5-31 to dismantle Sri Lanka as New Zealand steamrolled the tourist by 198 runs in the opening one-day international in Auckland on Saturday.
Chasing 275 for victory, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 76 in the 20th over with Shipley orchestrating its rout on a lively track at the Eden Park.
Only three Sri Lankan batters managed double digits in their sorry-looking scorecard.
Earlier put into bat, New Zealand was all out for 274 with three deliveries left in their innings.
Five home batters got past 25 but opener Finn Allen's 51 was the highest score by a New Zealander.
Daryl Mitchell made 47 and Glenn Phillips contributed 39, while Rachin Ravindra (49) fell agonisingly short of a half-century in his maiden one-day international.
Chamika Karunaratne was pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers claiming a career-best 4-43 on a lively pitch at the Eden Park.
Playing his first ODI in two years, former captain Angelo Mathews found himself tasked with reviving Sri Lanka who lost both their openers inside four overs.
The wobble became a full-blown crisis with Shipley reducing Sri Lanka to 31-5 inside 10 overs.
The 26-year-old removed Charith Asalanka and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Sanaka with successive deliveries but Karunaratne denied him a hat-trick.
Blair Tickner trapped Mathews lbw for 18, which turned out to be the highest score by a Sri Lankan.
The second ODI of the three-match series is scheduled in Christchurch on Tuesday.
Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
He is evidently still finding his feet in ODIs and has gone without a fifty in all five ODIs this year
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr
The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete
Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets