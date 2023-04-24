Exclusive: On Sachin's 50th birthday, Vengsarkar remembers the day he asked Kapil to bowl at the then school boy

Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
Legendary Indian batsman Dilip Vengsarkar was preparing for his 100th Test match in 1988 when Vasu Paranjpe, a former first-class player, asked him to take a look at a young boy.
That young boy was none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who is celebrating his 50th birthday today
Tendulkar was only 15 then, but he was already knocking on the selectors’ doors for a place in the Bombay Ranji Trophy team with his sheer volume of runs in school cricket.
"I had heard about him because he was scoring a lot of runs in school cricket. But I hadn't seen him bat. So when Vasu Paranjpe asked me to take a look at him, I said, 'okay bring him to the Indian team's net session’," Vengsarkar told the Khaleej Times.
"I was the captain and I requested Kapil Dev, Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh, all big bowlers, to bowl at him in the nets. They agreed, and he batted very well. We all could see the talent," said Vengsarkar who gifted Sachin a Gunn & Moore bat after that net session.
Tendulkar soon made his first class debut and one year later was picked for the Indian team for the Pakistan series.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
Vengsarkar reveals what he still tells youngsters to learn from Tendulkar.
"His focus and determination. He was never distracted, his whole focus was always on cricket. I always ask youngsters to learn from that," Vengsarkar said.
