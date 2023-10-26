Dubai to host IPL 2024 auction on December 19: Report

Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be taking place in Dubai on December 19, ESPNCricinfo reported on Thursday. It would be the first-ever instance of an auction taking place overseas.
The event will take place on the same day as the second ODI of India's tour of South Africa, which is set for December 19 at Gqeberha in South Africa.
The 10 IPL franchises have until November 15 to submit their list of retained and released players, after which the auction pool will be finalised in early December.
The IPL is not new to the UAE and Dubai with a part of the tournament being held in the UAE in 2014. The UAE also hosted the entire tournament in 2020 and part of it in 2021.
