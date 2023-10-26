ICC World Cup light shows a 'horrible idea'? Australia cricket stars' contrasting opinions go viral

Here's what Glenn Maxwell and David Warner think

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 2:10 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 2:44 PM

Australia batter David Warner does not seem to be in agreement with his teammate Glenn Maxwell on the issue of light shows at ICC World Cup 2023.

Aussie all-rounder Maxwell had expressed strong dislike for the mid-match light show which took place during the World Cup 2023 fixture between Australia and the Netherlands, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Maxwell called light show the “dumbest idea for cricketers.”

Warner, however, has a totally different opinion on this. Sharing a now-viral post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Warner said that he “absolutely loved the light show". Warner even went on to praise the atmosphere at the Delhi ground.

“I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It’s all about the fans. Without you all we won’t be able to do what we love,” Warner wrote.

Earlier, Maxwell had vehemently opposed the nightclub-style light shows during the fixture. Citing an old example of one particular Big Bash match held at the Perth Stadium, Maxwell said the light shows had caused headaches.

“I had something like that light show happen at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game. I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to re-adjust and I just think it's the dumbest idea for cricketers. So, I just try to cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it's a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players,” the 35-year-old said after the match against the Netherlands.

The light show may have caused some trouble for Maxwell but it certainly had no bearing on his on-field performance. Coming down to bat at number six, Maxwell produced a record-breaking century to guide Australia to a mammoth total of 399 against the Netherlands.

Maxwell required just 40 balls to breach the three-digit mark. With this, he became the fastest centurion in the history of the men's ODI World Cup. Maxwell broke Aiden Markram’s record, which was set just three weeks back, of 49-ball ton against Sri Lanka at the very same venue in Delhi.

Chasing a challenging total of 400, the Netherlands failed to cross the 100-run mark. Aussie spinner Adam Zampa scalped four wickets to bowl out the Netherlands for 90. The emphatic 309-run victory helped the five-time champs to move to six points in the World Cup standings. Australia are currently enjoying a three-match winning run.

