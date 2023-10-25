Glenn Maxwell scores fastest century: Top 5 quickest 100s at Cricket World Cup

The Australian smashed the fastest century in tournament history against the Netherlands on Wednesday

Australia's Glenn Maxwell. — AFP

By Web Desk & AFP Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 7:52 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 8:14 PM

Australia's Glenn Maxwell hit the fastest World Cup century in 40 balls against the Netherlands in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Maxwell, nicknamed 'The Big Show' for his flamboyant hitting, clubbed eight fours and eight sixes in his run blitz as Australia piled up 399-8.

The stunning assault bettered the record of South Africa's Aiden Markram who blasted a century off 49 balls against Sri Lanka at the same venue 18 days ago.

"It feels pretty good. I have been pretty cooked today so I wasn't expecting much but it probably cleared my head a little bit to be able to go out there and play," said Maxwell.

It was also the fourth fastest century in all ODIs.

Here's a look at the top five fastest World Cup tons:

Glenn Maxwell (Australia), 40 balls, vs Nethelands, 2023

Photo: AFP

Aiden Markram (South Africa), 49 balls, vs Sri Lanka, 2023

Photo: AFP

Kevin O'Brien (Ireland), 50 balls, vs England, 2011

Photo: ICC

Glenn Maxwell (Australia), 51 balls, vs Sri Lanka, 2015

Photo: Reuters

AB de Villiers (South Africa), 52 balls, vs West Indies, 2015

Photo: X

