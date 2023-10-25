Glenn Maxwell scores fastest century: Top 5 quickest 100s at Cricket World Cup

Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
Australia's Glenn Maxwell hit the fastest World Cup century in 40 balls against the Netherlands in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Maxwell, nicknamed 'The Big Show' for his flamboyant hitting, clubbed eight fours and eight sixes in his run blitz as Australia piled up 399-8.
The stunning assault bettered the record of South Africa's Aiden Markram who blasted a century off 49 balls against Sri Lanka at the same venue 18 days ago.
"It feels pretty good. I have been pretty cooked today so I wasn't expecting much but it probably cleared my head a little bit to be able to go out there and play," said Maxwell.
It was also the fourth fastest century in all ODIs.
Here's a look at the top five fastest World Cup tons:
