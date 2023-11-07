Babar Azam shops for sherwani, jewellery in India? Pakistan captain responds to reports

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 12:11 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 12:15 PM

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has rubbished reports that he went on a shopping spree in India, where he is currently participating in the World Cup. According to Saya Corporation, an athlete management agency that represents Pakistani cricketers, the news came as a "surprise" to Babar as well.

In a statement, Saya Corporation "vehemently" rejected the "utterly false reports". "We categorically refute these baseless claims and implore such media outlets to exercise diligent fact-checking before participating in any dissemination of misinformation, disinformation, or propaganda. Thank you," it said.

The statement comes after several media reports claimed that Babar, who is rumoured to get married in December, bought a sherwani worth Indians rupees 700,000 (roughly Dh30,875) from popular Indian design label Sabyasachi. Besides that, Babar was also reported to have bought gold jewellery for his bride-to-be. The Pakistani captain is believed to be getting married at the year-end of 2023.

The speculations on Babar’s shopping trips comes in stark contrast to the Pakistani team’s complaints of “room sickness”.

In October, Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali claimed that his team was marred by fever and flu, in part caused by the strict confinement to their rooms.

Speaking to the media, Ali said that the tight security has left the team with very little movement to go outside, other than the hotel and practice ground. He said while most of the players were recovering well, the “room sickness” was taking a toll on them.

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur agreed with Hasan Ali, saying the tight security cover during the World Cup tour in India feels “stifling” for the players. Equating the security restrictions to being “back in the Covid times”, the 55-year-old said that the cricketers are offered “breakfast in a separate room to everybody else”.

He added, “Our boys are used to being on the road. But when they’re on the road, they’ve still been able to get out and have meals at different places, and get out on their own accord, and we haven’t been able to do this time. That’s been tough and stifling”.

This World Cup tour is the first time in seven years that the Pakistan cricket team has been back in India. They last played in India during the T20 World Cup in 2016.

