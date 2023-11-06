Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews incident is against the spirit of the game

Sri Lankan batters Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathews talk to umpires after the Mathews was given 'timed out'. — PTI

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 9:40 PM

The World Cup is in its last week of the league stage and there are two important things at stake — one is to obviously qualify for the semifinals where two spots are still vacant, and the other is qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh entered the field on Monday with an eye on the Champions Trophy spot.

But little did the fans know that the match would embroil in the controversial timed-out decision against Angelo Mathews.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed against Mathews who was late in taking strike at the fall of Sri Lanka’s fourth wicket and the batter was declared timed out.

According to ICC rules, the new batsman has to be ready to "receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the (previous) dismissal or retirement.”

At the fall of the fourth Sri Lankan wicket, Mathews was already on the pitch, but his helmet strap broke and he asked for a replacement helmet.

A substitute ran in with a new helmet but by then the two minutes were up. Shakib appealed and the batter, as per the laws of the game, was given timed out

Mathews did plead with the umpire and Shakib, but failed to convince the rival team skipper to withdraw the appeal.

He stormed back to the pavilion throwing his bat and gear in anger.

Yes, there are rules in cricket, but I feel it was against the spirit of the game.

This World Cup has seen some terrific cricket especially from Team India, but a batsman given 'timed out' is the last thing one wanted to see.