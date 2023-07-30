Afghan cricketer smashes 42 runs off one T20 over

Women's World Cup: Hegerberg blow for Norway in must-win clash against upbeat Philippines on Saturday
Coach Alen Stajcic making sure his Filipinas remain grounded and focused on the task on hand
Afghan international cricketer Sediqullah Atal smashed an astonishing 42 runs off one over Saturday in a Kabul Premier League Twenty20 match.
Cricinfo, considered a definitive record keeper, has an entry for most runs scored off a T20 over only for the Indian Premier League -- 37 by West Indian Chris Gayle in 2011 -- but Atal beat that by five.
The onslaught over came as the Shaheen Hunters were playing Abasin Defenders at Kabul's Ayobi Cricket Stadium in the country's domestic Twenty20 competition.
Atal, a 21-year-old all-rounder who has one T20 international cap to his name, was on 76 -- and his team on 158 for six -- when spinner Amir Zazai trundled in to deliver his first ball of the 19th over.
Zazai had conceded 35 runs for one wicket off three overs at that point, but overstepped the crease and Atal smashed him for six.
The next ball was a wide -- which went through the keeper for four byes -- meaning Zazai's two deliveries had cost 12 runs, and he still had six balls to bowl.
Each of those was sent soaring over boundary ropes by Atal in an astonishing display of power hitting as he finished on 118 not out off 56 balls.
It is the first season of the Kabul Premier League and only a smattering of spectators were at the stadium to witness the feat, but it was captured on video in a clip now doing the rounds on social media.
"Unbelievable performance," the commentator bellows as Atal completes the task.
Shaheen Hunters finished on 213 for six, while Abasin Defenders were all out for 181 in reply.
ALSO READ:
Coach Alen Stajcic making sure his Filipinas remain grounded and focused on the task on hand
Italian club's spot in the Europa Conference League will go to Fiorentina in the playoffs round starting on Aug. 24
Jimmy Anderson wants's his batters to post a challenging second innings total to make it hard for the visitors to chase down
The pair broke the record of England's Michael Carberry and Joe Root, who had scored at a run rate of 1.75 against Australia in Adelaide in 2013
Super Kings were scheduled to take on MI New York in the Challenger for a place in the summit clash
Red Bull's F1 leader Max Verstappen penalised for gearbox change and will start sixth in spite of being fastest in qualifying
German continued her fairytale run in her hometown tournament, defeating Diana Shnaider in straight sets
European Champions on the brink of last-16 qualification in the Women's World Cup after a much-improved performance