Watch: Virat Kohli gets bracelet from little girl, wears it as he interacts with fans in Barbados

The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of the star batter meeting well-wishers

By ANI Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 11:09 AM

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was seen giving autographs and clicking pictures with some young fans in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media handles.

On Sunday, the BCCI posted a video of star batter Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and batter Suryakumar Yadav posing for a few photos and signing autographs.

A young girl was also seen waiting in the stands. She gifted Kohli a bracelet, which is when he asked her if he could wear it. As soon as she said "yes", he put it on which made the fan smile wide.

"Fan gestures like these Autographs and selfies ft. #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli& @surya_14kumar. Cricket fans here in Barbados also gifted a bracelet made for Virat Kohli," the BCCI captioned its post on Twitter.

In the meantime, captain Rohit and batter Suryakumar also joined the fans and clicked photos with them.

Fans could be seen expressing their feelings over seeing Kohli and getting to take selfies with him in a video that the BCCI shared.

In order to fill in the gaps and finalise the squad for the ODI World Cup at home in October-November, India rested captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the second ODI against West Indies.

In the opening ODI, the former India skipper pushed himself down the order to give the young batsmen a chance to prove their mettle.

Kohli has yet to bat in the ODI series.

India will take on West Indies in the series decider at the Queen's Park Oval on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: