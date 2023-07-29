Breaking News: England legend Stuart Broad announces shock retirement from cricket

The fifth Ashes Test will be the final match that the bowling icon will play wearing the England jersey

England's Stuart Broad stunned viewers by announcing his retirement from cricket live on Sky Sports on Saturday. - AP

By Team KT Published: Sat 29 Jul 2023, 10:19 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jul 2023, 10:25 PM

Stuart Broad, the 37-year-old fast bowling sensation who is the second most successful pacer in Test history behind his England team-mate James Anderson, shocked cricket fans when he announced his retirement live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

Broad, who has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, said he wanted to go out when he was still enjoying his cricket and at the top of his game.

Broad said: "Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

“I am loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been such a wonderful series to be a part of. I've always wanted to finish at the top and this series just feels like one of the most enjoyable and entertaining I've been a part of.

"I made the decision at about 8.30pm last night. I've been thinking about it for a couple of weeks. England vs Australia has always been the pinnacle for me. I've loved the battles that have come my way personally and the team's way. I've got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket,” Broad added.

"I told Stokesy (Ben Stokes) last night and told the changing room this morning. To be honest it just felt like the right time. I didn't want friends or team-mates at Nottinghamshire to see things that might come out so I prefer just to say it and give it a good crack for the Australia innings."

Broad was speaking to the Sky Sports team at the conclusion of the third day of the fifth Ashes Test

Broad has taken 20 wickets up to this point in the series and has said that he was surprised at how well his body held up to allow him to perform at the peak of his powers in all five Tests, over the past six weeks.

Broad made his debut in 2007 against Sri Lanka and last week during the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester, he reached a major milestone when he became the second seamer after Anderson to take 600 Test wickets.

Broad has also played 121 one-day internationals and 56 T20s although the Test format remains his personal favourite.