Cricket: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

R Ashwin had also tested positive for the virus earlier

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 7:40 AM

Indian Test Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has said.

The statement says: “Rohit has tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Test in Leicester, England. His test was conducted on Saturday, June 25. He’s been placed under isolation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team supervising his health.”

R Ashwin had also tested positive for the virus before leaving India. This delayed his arrival in England.

India is to play against England in a Test match on July 1.

Ahead of their fifth and last Test match against England, India are playing a four-day tour match against Leicestershire.

ALSO READ: