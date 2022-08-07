Commonwealth Games 2022: Amit Panghal clinches another boxing gold for India

Paris Saint-Germain began their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a 5-0 demolition of Clermont on Saturday
Indian boxer Amit Panghal captured another boxing gold for the country after defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the final of 48-51 kg (Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.
Panghal was extremely dominant in the match and won it by 5-0. He won it on basis of points.
In the first round, Panghal made a great start. Though his English opponent was always in contention, the Indian was the better boxer as the judges decided in favour of Panghal and he got 10 points from all while Macdonald got nine from all.
In the second round, Panghal continued with the same momentum and kept his upper hand intact. Macdonald tried to fight back but simply could not match the Indian's prowess and hence lost on the second round as well.
The pattern of Panghal's dominance continued in the final round as well as he kept scoring points effortlessly. Once again, all judges decided in his favour. This helped him seal the match and add another medal to his country's tally.
Panghal entered the finals by defeating Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the semis by 5-0.
He had advanced to the semi-finals of the men's flyweight 51kg at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday, thereby confirming a medal for India.
The Indian defeated Scottish boxer Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in his quarterfinal match at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Solihull.
