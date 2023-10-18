Column: Rory McIlroy’s love affair with Dubai and the Dubai Desert Classic

A former resident of the UAE the Northern Irishman enjoys a remarkable record in the iconic DP World Tour tournament which is played at the Emirates Golf Club

Rory McIlroy poses with the famous Dallah Trophy close to the 18th green at the Emirates Golf Club. - Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt/ KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 10:17 PM

Rory McIlroy has had a long-standing love affair with both Dubai and the HERO Dubai Desert Classic having won it three times in 2009, 2015 and earlier this year in 2023.

A former resident of Dubai, he played as an amateur in the tournament in both 2006 and 2007. In the latter event, then aged 17 years-old, he won the leading amateur award with scores of 69, 69, 71 and 76 for a 72-hole total of 285. He finished tied 52nd but had to give up his prize fund of over €7,500 becasue he was not eligible to collect prize winnings.

The longevity of Rory’s career is illustrated by the names he competed with in those early amateur years in Dubai.

In the 2006 Dubai Desert Classic the field included local Dubai residents, professional Ross Bain who finished in tied 47th with rounds of 66, 71, 78 and 69 for a 72-hole total of 284. Another amateur in addition to McIlroy competing was Stuart McMurdo, now Sports Director at JA The Resort, Jebel Ali.

In 2007 players in the field included Paul Broadhurst (Eng), Phillip Price (Wales), Jean Van de Velde (Fr), Greg Norman (Aus), Mark O’Meara (US), Michael Campbell (NZ), Notah Begay III (US), Nick Dougherty (Eng), Andrew Coltart (Scot) as well as two-time Dubai Desert Classic champion Tiger Woods (US.

Tiger finished tied third in 2007 alongside Niclas Fasth (Swe) and behind three-time Dubai Desert Classic champion Ernie Els (RSA) in second with Henrik Stenson (Swe) the 2007 champion.

After a missed cut in his debut year as a professional in 2008, McIlroy’s worst finish in 10 visits to Dubai is tied 10th.

An extraordinary consistency at the highest level against hugely impressive fields of the best golfers in the world.

With only 92 days until the first ball will be struck in the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour we cannot wait for the action to start and await the names of other players set to join McIlroy, from the tournament promoters Falcon & Associates for this Dubai showpiece.

McIlroy’s remarkable record in Dubai.

(In a total of 13 appearances at the Majlis Course in the now Rolex Series event, this is how he scored):

As an amateur

2006 MC 72. 72. 144.

2007 T 52nd 69. 69. 71. 76. 285.

As a professional

2008 MC 69. 77. 146.

2009 Win 64. 68. 67. 70. 269.

2010 T 6th 68. 70. 69. 73. 280.

2011 T 10th 65. 68. 75. 74. 282.

2012 T 5th 66. 65. 72. 71. 274.

2013 DNP.

2014 T 9th 63. 70. 69. 74. 276.

2015 Win 66. 64, 66. 70. 266.

2016 T 6th 68. 72. 68. 65. 273.

2017 DNP.

2018 2nd 65. 64. 68. 69. 266.

2019 DNP.

2020 DNP.

2021 DNP.

2022 3rd 71. 66. 69. 71. 277.

2023 Win 66. 70. 65. 68. 269.

Key:

DNP. Did Not Play.

MC Missed Cut.