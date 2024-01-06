Choudry tops TFA Junior Medal Series at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Winners and officials at the recent TFA Academy Monthly Medal at Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 6 Jan 2024, 10:14 PM

Jameel Choudry emerged victorious claiming the gross prize as Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series. The event was held on the front nine of the Fire course and attracted 42 entries.

Playing from the Signature Tees Choudry produced an outstanding round of level-par including birdies on holes 6 and 7.

Milana Rozhko clinched the gross category victory from the Forward Tees with +6 while securing victory in the overall girl’s category was Fatma Kalbat, at +10.

Siddhaan Chhibber secured an impressive victory in the Signature Tees category, finishing with a remarkable net score of -2. Chhibber’s outstanding performance featured two impressive gross birdies on holes 2 and 7.

Aryan Siddharth claimed the runners-up position, followed by Ethan Alan in third and Samarbir Kochar in fourth.

Tom Harrison secured victory in the Forward Tee category, delivering a stellar performance with a net score of -1.

Harrison’s remarkable round included a noteworthy gross birdie on the opening hole.

Sailesh Prabakaran closely followed, securing the second spot with a score of net +1 while Madhav Manoj claimed the third-place position, finishing on net +3. Hugo Pinto secured the fourth spot with a net score of +4.

Sivaan Advani clinched victory in the TFA Tee 6 Hole category by showcasing exceptional skill to finish with a net score of +7.

Kiaan Maharaj secured the second position with a score of net +9, edging past Arjun Koduro via countback.

In the fourth spot was Freddie Hopkinson, recording a net score of +11.

Jack Myers clinched a win from the St James’s Place Tees with a gross score of 23. Myers scored a three on the first hole and another on the 5th hole, to solidify his first-place position.

Arjun Siddharth claimed the second spot, while Alex Andrews and Franklin Fleetwood secured the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Additionally, Isabella Andrews emerged victorious in the girl’s category.

The competition was comprised of seven categories, catering to various skill levels and tee markers.

These included the net winners from four distinct tee markers: Signature Tees, Forward Tees, TFA Junior Tees, and the newly introduced St James’s Place (SJP) Tees, spanning distances of 100-150 yards from each green. Additionally, the event featured categories for the overall girl’s champion, gross winners from both Forward and Signature Tees, and the best net performances from SJP and TFA Tees.