Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double

A reserve day has been set aside on Monday but the weather is again expected to be bleak, raising the prospect of a washout and the unthinkable — the trophy being shared
Ivan Toney bounced back from missing out on the England World Cup squad by scoring twice as Brentford stunned Manchester City to win 2-1 at the Etihad on Saturday.
A first home defeat since February leaves City two points behind Arsenal, who travel to Wolves later, at the top of the Premier League.
A reserve day has been set aside on Monday but the weather is again expected to be bleak, raising the prospect of a washout and the unthinkable — the trophy being shared
The 30-year-old was diagnosed with an injury to his right fibula after he limped off during his club Bayern Munich's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday
He hit four half-centuries at this World Cup, including heroics to beat Pakistan in India's tournament opener, but at age 34 the superstar batsman is not seen as the future
The UAE Champion jockey has strong book of rides for second Dubai Racing Club meeting of the season on Friday
The team, coached by Gregg Berhalter, are staying at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski on the Pearl, an artificial island north of Doha favoured by expatriates
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire also in, despite not playing regularly for his club
England captain Jos Buttler read the conditions superbly and cleverly changed his tactics accordingly
Captain Rohit Sharma missed a trick by not going for an attacking wicket-taking bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal and instead played Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel