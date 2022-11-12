Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double

A first home defeat since February leaves City two points behind Arsenal, who travel to Wolves later, at the top of the Premier League

Brentford's Ivan Toney (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 6:46 PM

Ivan Toney bounced back from missing out on the England World Cup squad by scoring twice as Brentford stunned Manchester City to win 2-1 at the Etihad on Saturday.

A first home defeat since February leaves City two points behind Arsenal, who travel to Wolves later, at the top of the Premier League.