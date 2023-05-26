Boxing: Pakistan to host historic WBA World Youth title fight next month

First-time event will see world champion Usman Wazir headline mega show alongside boxers from the UAE, England, Bangladesh, Iran, Philippines, Turkey, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Germany and Cameron

Usman Wazir shows off his belt alongside Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori. APP

By APP Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 2:47 PM

Usman Wazir, who made history when he become the first Pakistani Boxer to win the world youth title. will defend his WBC World Youth belt against an opponent from Tanzania in Gilgit Baltistan on June 24.

Wazir said it was his desire when he became the World Youth Boxing Champion, that Pakistan should also host a major international event.

The World Youth Title Fight will be held in Pakistan for the first time in which twelve countries will participate besides Pakistan. I will have a tough competition against a Tanzanian opponent in the title fight," said the 23-year-old Welterweight boxer who is nicknamed 'The Asian Boy.'

Boxers from England, Bangladesh, Iran, Philippines, Turkey, Malaysia, Afghanistan, UAE, Indonesia, Germany, Cameron and Tanzania will feature in the event, he said.

Wazir said national boxers from all provinces would also be seen in action in the extravaganza. Two women' fights were also planned in the Championship.

Wazir, who is unbeaten in ten fights since he made a winning debut against Moroccan Brahim Oubenais at the Five Palm, Jumeirah in May 2019, defeated Phatiphan Krungklang via a seventh round TKO in Feb this year.