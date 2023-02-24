Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia to practice in Delhi before leaving for Indore on Sunday

The Aussies trail 0-2 in the series with the third match scheduled to begin on March 1

Australian players leave the field in New Delhi after the Test. — Reuters

Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 4:10 PM

Australia will continue its practice in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before leaving for Indore for the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as per sources.

The Aussie team trail by two Tests in the series with the third match scheduled to begin on March 1.

"The Aussie team came for practice in the morning at Arun Jaitley Stadium with all players. They practiced for around four to five hours, and they will leave for Indore on Sunday," a source said.

After sealing the second Test on the third day at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, Team India players left for their homes as the Test match got over with two days to spare. The players decided to spend their time with their families. They squad will gather in Indore on February 25.

