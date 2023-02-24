Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia to practice in Delhi before leaving for Indore on Sunday

City were held to a 1-1 draw in Germany on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Riyad Mahrez's opener cancelled out by a header from Josko Gvardiol
Australia will continue its practice in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before leaving for Indore for the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as per sources.
The Aussie team trail by two Tests in the series with the third match scheduled to begin on March 1.
"The Aussie team came for practice in the morning at Arun Jaitley Stadium with all players. They practiced for around four to five hours, and they will leave for Indore on Sunday," a source said.
After sealing the second Test on the third day at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, Team India players left for their homes as the Test match got over with two days to spare. The players decided to spend their time with their families. They squad will gather in Indore on February 25.
ALSO READ:
City were held to a 1-1 draw in Germany on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Riyad Mahrez's opener cancelled out by a header from Josko Gvardiol
The win ended Inter's run of four successive first-leg defeats in the league's knockout-stage ties
Evenepoel is now the leader of the General Classification and has been awarded the race’s Red Jersey
She continued her imperious form and demolished the challenge of 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in 76 minutes
The star footballer was injured after colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre and rolling his right ankle
The former doubles world No.1, partnering American Madison Keys, went down to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-0
Pole Position, GEMS Education aim to send students on route towards motor sport careers
The Mumbai Falcons’ 16-year-old Mercedes Formula 1-backed talent won Race 1