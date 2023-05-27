BCCI rubbishes claims of agreeing to PCB's 'hybrid model' for Asia Cup 2023, say sources

This model proposed that India will play at neutral venues like UAE, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, or Bangladesh

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla aduring the IPL. PTI

By ANI Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 4:18 PM

Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday denied the claims that BCCI has agreed to Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, said sources.

There were claims in Pakistan media that BCCI had agreed to PCB's hybrid model for the continental cricket event. This model meant that India's matches will held in neutral venues like UAE, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom (UK), or Bangladesh.

BCCI sources to ANI denied that the hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023 was accepted by the board. It also said that BCCI has invited Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials to watch Sunday's final of Indian Premier League 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, which will take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The decision on Asia Cup venues are scheduled to be taken after the IPL final.

Also, the venues of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India in its entirety for the first time ever, will be decided after the IPL final, added the BCCI sources.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) supported the BCCI over the matter of moving this year's Asia Cup tournament out of Pakistan. Last year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced that India will not travel to play Asia Cup 2023 which is being hosted by Pakistan and will be played at a neutral venue.

Najam Sethi, the chairperson of the PCB Management Committee, called for a rational approach to solve the crisis looming over the country's hosting of the Asia Cup. PCB put forward a hybrid model, according to which, India could play its matches at neutral venues like UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or the United Kingdom or Bangladesh while other matches took place in Pakistan. ANI