Asia Cup in UAE: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan begin training

Undefeated Usyk will carry the hopes of a nation scarred by battle and fighting a real war for survival after the conflict with Russia
Some of Asia's best hit the ground running ahead of the marquee competition with India and Pakistan embarking on the their first training sessions on Wednesday.
Pakistan and Afghanistan began their training sessions at the ICC Cricket Academy after which the Indian squad arrived for their first taste of action in the evening.
And as the Indian and Pakistan squads crossed paths, there was a memorable moment when former Indian captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam met and shook hands and exchange pleasantries.
The UAE's hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup were dashed after they lost to Hong Kong on Wednesday.
The UAE went down by eight wickets in their last match of the Asia Cup Qualifier in Oman.
The UAE finished third on the table with Hong Kong qualifying for the tournament to be held in Dubai and Sharjah from August 27 to September 11.
Undefeated Usyk will carry the hopes of a nation scarred by battle and fighting a real war for survival after the conflict with Russia
The Olympic Council of Asia last month announced the new dates for the Asian Games, which will be now held from September 23 to October 8, 2023
He also praised the Federation's board of directors, sponsors of the game
The games will be held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island
The pre-season camp in Dubai is very crucial for the former ISL champions
The sport is played underwater with magnetic pieces
The highly-anticipated cricket match involving India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 in Dubai
It was an impressive display from the Emirati driver at the Grand Prix of Lithuania