Asia Cup in UAE: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan begin training

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam met and shook hands and exchange pleasantries

India's Virat Kohli (right) and Pakistan's Babar Azam in Dubai on Wednesday. — BCCI

By Team KT Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 12:33 AM

Some of Asia's best hit the ground running ahead of the marquee competition with India and Pakistan embarking on the their first training sessions on Wednesday.

Pakistan and Afghanistan began their training sessions at the ICC Cricket Academy after which the Indian squad arrived for their first taste of action in the evening.

And as the Indian and Pakistan squads crossed paths, there was a memorable moment when former Indian captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam met and shook hands and exchange pleasantries.

UAE miss out

The UAE's hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup were dashed after they lost to Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The UAE went down by eight wickets in their last match of the Asia Cup Qualifier in Oman.

The UAE finished third on the table with Hong Kong qualifying for the tournament to be held in Dubai and Sharjah from August 27 to September 11.