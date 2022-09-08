Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bowl against India

KL Rahul will lead India as regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the inconsequential game

India's KL Rahul.

Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 5:41 PM

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the DP World Asia Cup Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Both India and Afghanistan have been knocked out of the race for the final after the latter’s defeat to Pakistan by one-wicket in a low-scoring thriller in Sharjah.

"We wanted to bat first," said KL Rahul.

"We want to challenge ourselves as a batting unit. Rohit wants to take a break, playing back-to-back is not easy in these conditions. Yuzi (Chahal), Rohit and Hardik (Pandya) miss out. (Deepak) Chahar, (Dinesh) Karthik and Axar (Patel) come in. Even coming into this tournament, we had the T20 World Cup in mind. It's a good learning for us to play such a tournament before the World Cup. We have learnt a few things from the losses. Trying to finalise the roles that each individual will play in the World Cup," he added.

Meanwhile, Nabi said: "We left the stadium immediately and went to the hotel last night (Wednesday). Had some green tea and took a few sleeping pills, it was a tough night. We have played well in the tournament, we could have won the last two games. We will try our best to play some good cricket."

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.