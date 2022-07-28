Appleby shows off new staying star in New London

William Buick rides New London (centre) to victory in the G3 Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday. — Godolphin website

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 9:07 PM

Five years ago Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby sent out Cross Counter to win the G3 Gordon Stakes over a mile at Glorious Goodwood, a race that would propel him into the racing stratosphere and lead to a maiden triumph in the Melbourne Cup, Australia’s greatest race.

Now, Appleby appears to have uncovered another potential champion stayer in New London, a robust son of star stallion Dubawi, who reprised his predecessor’s extraordinary durability to romp home a length and three-quarter winner of the 12-furlong contest on Wednesday.

The dominant manner of New London’s victory thrust him into favouritism for the G1 St, Leger, the final Classic of the British racing season which takes place on September 7-10.

Nine winners of the Gordon Stakes have followed up by landing the St. Leger. However, no horse has achieved the double since Conduit in 2008.

The son of Dubawi was recording a fourth win in five career starts to score from Deauville Legend and Daniel Muscutt with Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal a neck further back in third for Ryan Moore.

William Buick, who was notching a 37th Goodwood success said: “New London is a proper horse – he always has been. He is very exciting. The Derby prep didn't go well, but we are delighted to get him back and Charlie and his team have done a great job.

“He is a strong galloper and he saw it out well. This was always going to be a challenge for him and he has come through it with flying colours. I'm delighted and there's plenty more to come.

“He's got plenty of class. It's hard to be confident, but we can be hopeful about the St Leger trip. He relaxes well and gives himself every chance. Hopefully, he will.”

Appleby and Buick were completing another good day in the office having earlier won the opening Kincsem Handicap over 1,800 metres with the gutsy Warren Point who prevailed by a neck over the Frankie Dettori-ridden Blue Trail.

Meanwhile, Hollie Doyle completed a fine meet double when she partnered favourite Nashwa to win the G1 Nassau Stakes over 2,000 metres.

The winner was given a patient ride by Doyle who came in for unrestrained praise from legendary trainer John Gosden.

“Hollie is a star with an incredible work ethic,” said Gosden who was winning a fifth Nassau. “As a rider, she's very savvy and strong. She has great balance and the most wonderful personality.

"The filly won with a bit in hand and I think next time we might have to put a pacemaker in. She's talented and will probably stay against the fillies in the Prix de l'Opera and that kind of thing. I don't think we want to be rushing off taking on colts this year.

“She's a grand filly and developing all the time.

Doyle, who also won the Nursery Handicap on Prairie Falcon said: "It was pretty awesome and she gave me some feel. This is her perfect trip and she's a push-button horse to ride. She's a horse of a lifetime."

Ashleigh Wicheard won the Magnolia Cup charity race and hen spoke out in support of black women in the sport.

The 36-year-old, who became interested in racing thanks to an aunt said: "In all honesty, I wasn't sure if I would go back into racing but I took a few years out, got some qualifications, and then realized it was what I had to do.”