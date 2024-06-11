All you need to know: Unravelling the DP World Tour’s European swing

Spain’s Nacho Elvira. - Instagram

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:55 PM

The DP World Tour is now three events into its European Swing featuring the Soudal Open won by Spain’s Nacho Elvira, the European Open which was won by England’s Laurie Canter and the recent Volvo Car Scandinavia Mixed, won so dramatically by Swede Linn Grant from the Ladies European Tour.

Elvira currently leads the European Swing with three more qualifying events to come – finishing at the BMW International Open in the first week of July.

What does this all mean?

The new DP World Tour schedule sees the season broken down into five innovative Swings – the Opening Swing, the International Swing, the Asian Swing, the European Swing and the Closing Swing.

Each Swing has its own identity and each of the champions in a ‘mini-Order of Merit’ will receive a $200,000 Bonus.

After the Global Swings phase, a further $1 million Bonus Pool will be shared amongst the leading ten players on the Race to Dubai, who have played a minimum of eight ‘regular’ Global Swings events, excluding the Majors and the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open.

The Back Nine then follows for which all the Swing champions are qualified for.

The Back Nine features nine of the DP World Tour’s most historic tournaments and national Opens and runs from August 2024 to October 2024.

In addition to exempt DP World Tour members, the leading 15 non-members from the top 70 on the FedEx Cup Rankings on the PGA Tour will be eligible to play in these events and qualify for the DP World Tour Championship.

The top 110 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings after this Back Nine Swing in October, will retain their DP World Tour cards for the 2025 season, while the top 70 players qualify for the DP World Tour Play-Offs to be held in the UAE.

Included in the Play-Offs is the $9 million Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, 7th – 10th November 2024 which will determine the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai who will progress to the season-ending event – the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates, 14th – 17th November 2024.

At the end of the season, the top-ten DP World Tour members on the final Race to Dubai Rankings (not otherwise exempt) will earn PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season.