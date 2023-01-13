Al-Attiyah retains Dakar lead as Loeb notches up sixth stage win

Qatar's Al-Attiyah (Toyota) retained the overall lead, finishing third in the stage, 3:31 adrift of Loeb

French driver Sebastien Loeb and Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin in action. — AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 10:02 PM

Sebastien Loeb streaked to victory in the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally on Friday, the French BRX driver's fifth stage win in a row and his sixth of this edition.

The victory saw the nine-time former World Rally champion move into second in the overall standings behind leader and defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Loeb, whose five consecutive stage wins equalled the record set by Ari Vatanen in 1989, finished 3min 19sec ahead of Sweden's Mattias Ekstrom, in the last of the three Audi hybrids left in the race.

"It was a perfect day: no mistakes, no stalling, no about turns," said Loeb, adding that his goals had been changed by the forced absences of podium hopes Carlos Sainz, Stephane Peterhansel and Yazeed al-Rahji.

"We drove well and the car worked perfectly. Second place is our goal, that's why we're pushing" added the driver whose title hopes were dented with a nightmare first week beset by punctures and rolling his car.

"It's good to finish the marathon stage and bring the car back in good condition," said Al-Attiyah, who also previously won the Dakar in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

"If we finish in the top five each day, that's okay for me, we have a big enough lead. I'm happy with our day and I hope we can continue like this."