The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far the most famous player to sign for the kingdom
Sebastien Loeb streaked to victory in the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally on Friday, the French BRX driver's fifth stage win in a row and his sixth of this edition.
The victory saw the nine-time former World Rally champion move into second in the overall standings behind leader and defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah.
Loeb, whose five consecutive stage wins equalled the record set by Ari Vatanen in 1989, finished 3min 19sec ahead of Sweden's Mattias Ekstrom, in the last of the three Audi hybrids left in the race.
"It was a perfect day: no mistakes, no stalling, no about turns," said Loeb, adding that his goals had been changed by the forced absences of podium hopes Carlos Sainz, Stephane Peterhansel and Yazeed al-Rahji.
"We drove well and the car worked perfectly. Second place is our goal, that's why we're pushing" added the driver whose title hopes were dented with a nightmare first week beset by punctures and rolling his car.
Qatar's Al-Attiyah (Toyota) retained the overall lead, finishing third in the stage, 3:31 adrift of Loeb, but 1hr 27 min ahead of the Frenchman in the general standings.
"It's good to finish the marathon stage and bring the car back in good condition," said Al-Attiyah, who also previously won the Dakar in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
"If we finish in the top five each day, that's okay for me, we have a big enough lead. I'm happy with our day and I hope we can continue like this."
The junior series will be held from January 13 to 22 under 20 categories and senior series from January 28 January in 15 categories
The victory lifted Loeb to fourth overall but he remains almost two hours behind rally leader Nasser Al-Attiyah
Al-Attiyah now leads South African team mate Henk Lategan by an hour one minute and four seconds
Peterhansel, whose nickname is 'Mr Dakar' after eight car victories and six on a motorbike, had an accident after 212km of the day's special
It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event
The Portuguese superstar went on to outline his reasons for joining Al Nassr, saying he turned down 'many clubs' around the world to complete the shock move
The deal, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, makes him the highest paid football player in history